Dec 18 (Reuters) - Argenx Nv:

* REG-ARGENX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF U.S. PUBLIC OFFERING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $266 MILLION

* ‍EACH OF ADSS OFFERED REPRESENTS RIGHT TO RECEIVE ONE ORDINARY SHARE, NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE​

* ‍CLOSING OF ITS PUBLIC OFFERING IN UNITED STATES OF 5,106,000 AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES AT PRICE OF $52.00 PER ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: