BRIEF-Argo Group Posts Qtrly Net Income $0.95 Per Share

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* ARGO GROUP REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS​

* QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.95 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME WAS $0.01 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS WERE UP 21.5% TO $606.3 MILLION​

* U.S. OPERATIONS ‍NET EARNED PREMIUM IN Q4 OF 2017 OF $243.7 MILLION WAS UP 10.9%

* ‍ESTIMATED PRE-TAX CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR Q4 EVENTS WERE $37.5 MILLION​

‍NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN Q4 OF 2017 OF $160.9 MILLION WERE UP 13.0%​