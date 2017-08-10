FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.04
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results; narrows range of production guidance to upper end

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Argonaut Gold Inc qtrly ‍revenue $42.5 million versus $39.1​ million

* Argonaut Gold Inc qtrly ‍production of 29,730 gold equivalent ounces versus 29,237​ gold equivalent ounces

* Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍San Agustin remains on schedule for first gold production during Q3 2017​

* Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍San Agustin "is tracking under budget and poised to contribute to overall 2017 production during Q4"​

* Argonaut Gold Inc - for 2017, ‍"guiding to upper end of its full year guidance range to between 122,000 and 130,000 GEOs​"

* Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍"company expects Q3 to provide its lowest quarterly production for the year"​

* Argonaut-‍Q4 expected to provide highest quarterly production during 2017, as full crushing capacity is brought back online at San Agustin by end of Q3​

* Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍company's capital budget for 2017 is approximately $104 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.