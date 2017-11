BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics Enters Into Agreement With Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS - ‍ON NOV 22, ENTERED INTO A SATISFACTION AND RELEASE AGREEMENT WITH SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS CORP - SEC FILING

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS-UNDER AGREEMENT,CO AGREED TO MAKE, ISSUE & DELIVER TO SAINT-GOBAIN, AN UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE IN AMOUNT OF $2.4 MLN‍​

* ARGOS - ‍IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, CO, SAINT-GOBAIN ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO DEVELOPMENT DEAL TO EXTEND TERM OF DEVELOPMENT DEAL TO DEC 31, 2019​

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS- UNDER AGREEMENT,CO AGREED TO MAKE, ISSUE & DELIVER TO SAINT-GOBAIN,CASH PAYMENT OF $500,000, 689,995 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK