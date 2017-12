Arht Media Inc:

* ARHT MEDIA ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE

* ‍INCREASED SIZE OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2.5 MILLION TO $4 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY WILL NOW ISSUE UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS OF COMPANY AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $0.40 PER UNIT​