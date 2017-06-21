BRIEF-ARI Network Services to be acquired by True Wind Capital

June 21 (Reuters) - Ari Network Services Inc
* Ari network services inc - ari shareholders will receive $7.10 in cash for each share of ari common stock they own
* Ari network services inc - all-cash transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $140 million
* Ari network services enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by true wind capital
* Ari network services inc says all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by ari's board of directors