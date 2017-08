BRIEF-Arista Networks says co announced completion of presidential review period for international trade commission investigation - SEC Filing

July 5 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc

* Arista Networks Inc - On July 5, co announced completion of presidential review period for international trade commission investigation - SEC Filing

* Arista Networks - Commission issued final determination in investigation on May 5 finding co's ethernet switching products did not violate Tariff Act

* Arista Networks - U.S. trade representative did not disapprove ITC's final determination,limited exclusion order,cease and desist order now in full effect

* Arista Networks Inc - Arista is barred from importing and selling infringing covered products in United States Source text: [bit.ly/2uJzyyD] Further company coverage: