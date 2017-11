Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aristocrat Leisure Ltd:

* ARISTOCRAT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BIG FISH GAMES

* ‍DEAL FINANCIALLY ATTRACTIVE AND EXPECTED TO BE EPSA ACCRETIVE IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP​

* ‍ARISTOCRAT WILL FUND ACQUISITION VIA EXISTING CASH AND AN INCREMENTAL US$890 MILLION 7 YEAR TERM LOAN B DEBT FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: