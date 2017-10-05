FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 5, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc

* Aritzia reports second quarter 2018 financial results

* Aritzia Inc qtrly net revenue increased by 10.2% to $174.0 million from $157.9 million in Q2 last year

* Aritzia Inc - qtrly ‍comparable sales growth was 5.4%​

* Aritzia Inc - ‍on track to achieve stated 2021 performance targets​

* Aritzia Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​

* Aritzia Inc - qtrly net income increased to $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of $67.3 million in Q2 last year‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$184.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aritzia Inc - Q3 ‍comparable sales are trending slightly below that of Q2 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.