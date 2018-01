BRIEF-Aritzia Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of C$0.26

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc:

* ARITZIA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.26

* QTRLY ‍NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 9.6% TO $204.4 MILLION FROM $186.5 MILLION IN Q3 LAST YEAR​

* - QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH WAS 6.3%​

* - ‍ANTICIPATES ITS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN FISCAL 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $60 AND $65 MILLION​

* - ‍CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT FOR FISCAL 2018, ITS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN WILL REMAIN ESSENTIALLY FLAT WITH WHAT WAS ACHIEVED IN FISCAL 2017​

* - ‍CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS ON ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES, AND REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET OR EXCEED ITS STATED 2021 PERFORMANCE TARGETS​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.25, REVENUE VIEW C$210.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - NET INCOME FOR THE QUARTER WAS $28.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $8.1 MILLION IN Q3 LAST YEAR‍​