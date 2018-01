BRIEF-Arjo AB Q4 ‍adjusted EBITDA drops to 240 mln SEK​

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Arjo AB:

* ARJO AB (PUBL) Q4 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA DECLINED TO 240 MLN SEK (422)​

* ARJO AB (PUBL) Q4 ‍NET SALES FELL -4.9% TO SEK 2,068 M (2,174). NET SALES DECREASED ORGANICALLY BY -1.8%​

* ARJO AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION COSTS AMOUNTED TO SEK 104 M (107), AND WERE MAINLY RELATED TO CREATION OF ARJO AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY​

* ARJO AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍RESULT AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS DECLINED TO SEK -75 M (111)​

* ARJO AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO SEK 175 M (196). CASH CONVERSION WAS 123.2% (49.0)​

* ARJO AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍DEVELOPMENT IN UK REMAINED CHALLENGING WITH LOW NHS INVESTMENTS​

* ARJO AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍A DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF SEK 0.50 IS PROPOSED, CORRESPONDING TO APPROX. SEK 136 M​