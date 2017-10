Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ark Restaurants Corp

* Ark Restaurants-Unit of co entered into settlement agreement with U.S. Department of Justice, civil rights division, immigration, employee rights section​

* Ark Restaurants Corp - ‍Company was fined a civil penalty of $4,000 and has been required to take various corrective employment practices​ Source text:[bit.ly/2yGlM5Q] Further company coverage: