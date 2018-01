Jan 3 (Reuters) - ARM:

* SOFTBANK-OWNED ARM SAYS WORKING WITH INTEL, AMD ON MITIGATION FOR NEW METHOD TO EXPLOIT CERTAIN HIGH-END PROCESSORS

* SAYS EXPLOIT REPORTED IN SECURITY RESEARCHES NOT AN “ARCHITECTURAL FLAW”

* SAYS EXPLOIT METHOD REPORTED IN RESEARCHES COULD “AT WORST RESULT IN SMALL PIECES OF DATA BEING ACCESSED FROM PRIVILEGED MEMORY” Further company coverage: