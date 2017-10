Oct 30 (Reuters) - Armada Hoffler Properties Inc-

* Armada Hoffler Properties closes on new $300 million unsecured credit facility

* Armada - ‍new facility replaces existing $150 million unsecured revolving credit facility maturing Feb 20, 2019 & $125 million term loan maturing Feb 20, 2020​

* Armada Hoffler - ‍new credit agreement provides for $150 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility & $150 million senior unsecured term loan​