BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties Q3 FFO per share $0.25
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 10:06 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties Q3 FFO per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

* Armada Hoffler Properties reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.98 to $1.00

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.25

* Q3 FFO per share $0.25

* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc says ‍company raised 2017 full-year normalized FFO guidance​

* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc says ‍now expects 2017 normalized FFO in range of $0.98 to $1.00 per diluted share​

* Normalized FFO for Q3 increased to $15.5 million compared to $13.2 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Total construction contract backlog was $76.7 million at end of Q3​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍full-year 2017 total NOI $72.6 million to $73.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

