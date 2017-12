BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries Says Entered A Consent Between Co, Units, Others, Amending Existing Amended Agreement, Dated As Of April 1, 2016​

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc:

* ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES- ‍ON NOV 27, CO ENTERED A CONSENT BETWEEN CO, UNITS, OTHERS, AMENDING EXISTING AMENDED AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 1, 2016​

* ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC - ‍ CONSENT AMENDS CONSENT TO SALE OF INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS WITHIN TWELVE MONTHS AS A DISPOSITION - SEC FILING​

* ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES-CONSENT AMENDS TO PROVIDE FOR WAIVER OF MANDATORY PREPAYMENT REQUIRED RELATED TO RECEIPT BY CO OF CASH PROCEEDS FROM SALE​