March 8 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA:

* ANNOUNCES CAPITAL INCREASE OF 95 MILLION SHARES

* TO INCREASE COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 9.48 MILLION TO EUR 10.43 MILLION

* ISSUE OF 95 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE PRIMARILY TO FUND COMPANY’S GROWTH STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)