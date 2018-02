BRIEF-Aroundtown Says 319 Million Euros Of Notes Tendered

Jan 31 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA:

* AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR600,000,000 1.5% NOTES DUE 2022 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH

* AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 319,000,000 OF NOTES WAS VALIDLY TENDERED FOR PURCHASE IN OFFER

* SETTLEMENT OF OFFER IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 5 FEBRUARY 2018

* FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF OFFER, AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 281,000,000 OF NOTES WILL REMAIN OUTSTANDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)