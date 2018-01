Jan 10 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA:

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 400 MILLION PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED NOTES​‍

* ISSUE PRICE OF 98.174% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

* ‍COUPON OF 2.125% AND A FIRST CALL DATE IN 2024​