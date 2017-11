Nov 3 (Reuters) - ARQIVA GROUP LTD IPO-ARGL.L

* ARQIVA GROUP LIMITED - STATEMENT RE INTENTION TO FLOAT

* STATEMENT RE INTENTION TO FLOAT

* ‍ARQIVA ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT IT WILL POSTPONE ITS PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING.​

* ‍BOARD AND SHAREHOLDERS HAVE DECIDED THAT PURSUING A LISTING IN THIS PERIOD OF IPO MARKET UNCERTAINTY IS NOT IN INTERESTS OF COMPANY AND ITS STAKEHOLDERS​

* ‍WILL REVISIT LISTING ONCE IPO MARKET CONDITIONS IMPROVE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Martin)