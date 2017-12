Dec 4 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc:

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL REMAINING 3.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA - ‍CALLED FOR REDEMPTION ABOUT $6.2 MILLION OF ITS 3.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 REPRESENTING ALL REMAINING 2020 NOTES OUTSTANDING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: