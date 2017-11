BRIEF-ARRAY BIOPHARMA REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 REVENUE $29.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $33.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍INCREASE IN QTRLY NET LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO A DECREASE IN REIMBURSEMENT REVENUE FROM NOVARTIS​

* ‍INCREASE IN QTRLY NET LOSS WAS ALSO PRIMARILY DUE TO A DECREASE IN NON-RECURRING COSTS FOR COMMERCIAL DRUG SUPPLY FROM NOVARTIS​