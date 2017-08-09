BRIEF-Array Biopharma reports Q4 loss per share $0.17

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc
* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017
* Q4 loss per share $0.17
* Q4 revenue $33.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Array Biopharma Inc - Entered into a license, development and commercialization partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical for binimetinib and encorafenib
* Array Biopharma Inc - Ono received rights to develop and commercialize binimetinib and encorafenib in Japan and South Korea
* Array Biopharma - Received upfront payment of $31.2 million, retains exclusive commercialization rights for binimetinib, encorafenib in U.S., Canada, Israel
* Array Biopharma Inc - Is entitled to receive up to an additional $156 million (¥17.3 billion) if certain development and commercial milestones are achieved
* Array Biopharma Inc - Will be eligible for robust, tiered, double-digit royalties based on product sales in Japan and South Korea