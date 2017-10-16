FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arris International, Broadcom and Brocade withdraw and re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 16, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Arris International, Broadcom and Brocade withdraw and re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Arris International Plc

* Arris International Plc - ‍on October 12, 2017, Broadcom, Brocade and Arris withdrew and re-filed their joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

* Arris International Plc - ‍joint voluntary notice to CFIUS with respect to Broadcom Brocade​ transaction - SEC filing

* Arris International Plc - ‍CFIUS has agreed to proceed directly to a 45-day investigation period with respect to transaction notice​

* Arris International Plc - co, seller entered into an amendment to agreement to extend end date of agreement until December 15, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zdSiIM) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.