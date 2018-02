Feb 8 (Reuters) - Arris International Plc :

* PRESS RELEASE - ARRIS TO SELL TAIWAN MANUFACTURING FACILITY TO PEGATRON

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC - PRODUCTION OF ARRIS CUSTOMER PREMISES EQUIPMENT WILL TRANSITION TO PEGATRON‘S SUZHOU SITE IN CHINA BY END OF 2018

* ARRIS INTERNATIONAL - WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT & BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN, INCLUDING NEWLY ACQUIRED RUCKUS OPERATIONS​