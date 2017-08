BRIEF-Arrow Electronics sees Q3 sales $6.325 bln to $6.725 bln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Arrow Electronics Inc:

* Arrow Electronics reports second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.78 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11

* Q2 sales $6.47 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.23 billion

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.74 to $1.86 excluding items

* Sees Q3 sales $6.325 billion to $6.725 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect Q3 earnings per share on a diluted basis to be in range of $1.49 to $1.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $6.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: