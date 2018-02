Jan 30 (Reuters) - Arrow Financial Corp:

* ARROW REPORTS RECORD NET INCOME FOR 2017; CONTINUES DOUBLE-DIGIT LOAN GROWTH

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $20.3 MILLION VERSUS $18.4 MILLION

* EXCLUDING ONE-TIME BENEFIT RESULTING FROM TAX ACT, QTRLY DILUTED EPS WAS $0.50