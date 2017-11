Nov 9 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc interim results for nine months to Sept. 30, 2017:

* ‍Strong organic portfolio purchases, increasing 30 percent to 155.0 million pounds​

* ‍Revenue growth of 41 percent supported by a 13 percent increase in core collections​

* ‍Zenith performing well and continuing to increase group’s Italian market expertise and build valuable relationships​

* ‍Attractive outlook for NPL supply across Arrow's markets​