BRIEF-Arrow Global Says Unit Priced Offering Of 2026 And 2024 Notes

March 7 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc:

* ‍SUBSIDIARY HAS PRICED ITS OFFERING OF EUR 285.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026​

* ‍2026 NOTES WERE OFFERED AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100.0%; 2024 ADDITIONAL NOTES WERE OFFERED AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.5%​

* UNIT PRICED TAP OFFERING OF £100.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS EXISTING 5.125% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024​

* ‍2026 NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE PER ANNUM EQUAL TO THREE-MONTH EURIBOR PLUS 3.75%, RESET QUARTERLY​

* ‍2024 ADDITIONAL NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT 5.125% PER ANNUM​