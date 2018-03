March 1 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc:

* PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF EUROPA INVESTIMENTI S.P.A AND PARR CREDIT S.R.L.

* TO BUY EUROPA INVESTIMENTI S.P.A. FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF EUR 62 MILLION

* TO BUY 100% OF PARR CREDIT S.R.L. FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF EUR 20 MILLION

* ACQUISITIONS WILL BE FUNDED IN CASH FROM EXISTING GROUP RESOURCES AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY EARNINGS NEUTRAL IN 2018