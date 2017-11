BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties says FY revenue excluding straight line rental income was 1.93 bln rand

Nov 22 (Reuters) - ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD:

* ‍FY REVENUE EXCLUDING STRAIGHT LINE RENTAL INCOME WAS R1.93 BILLION VERSUS R1.53 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍AVERAGE VALUE PER PROPERTY AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS R110 MILLION (2016: R49,2 MILLION)​

* ‍FROM FY 2018 WILL NOT DISTRIBUTE ANY AMOUNTS THAT DO NOT REFLECT SUSTAINABLE INCOME BASE FROM WHICH CO CAN DELIVER GROWTH​

* ‍IS FORECASTING A -6,5% REDUCED DIVIDEND GROWTH FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018​

* ‍BOARD IS ALSO CONSIDERING CHANGE FROM QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS TO SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDENDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)