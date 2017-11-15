FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arsanis Inc now sees IPO of 4 mln shares of common stock
#IPOs - Americas
November 15, 2017 / 6:01 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Arsanis Inc now sees IPO of 4 mln shares of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Arsanis Inc

* Arsanis Inc now sees IPO of 4.0 million shares of common stock - sec filing‍​

* Arsanis Inc says estimated initial public offering price is $10.00 per share

* Arsanis Inc says had previously expected IPO of up to 3.13 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share

* Arsanis says intends to use about $34 million of IPO proceeds to fund development of asn100 for prevention of S. Aureus Pneumonia Source text : bit.ly/2A0SyPw Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
