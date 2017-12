Dec 21 (Reuters) - Arshiya Ltd:

* SAYS TO CONSIDER EQUITY SHARE ISSUE TO AXIS BANK AGAINST CONVERSION OF CRYSTALLISED LIABILITY

* SAYS TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF OPTIONALLY CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES TO SICOM LTD AGAINST SETLLEMENT OF DUES OF CO‍​

* SAYS TO CONSIDER EQUITY SHARE ISSUE TO CAPITAL FIRST ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS