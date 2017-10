June 22 (Reuters) - ARTERIA SA:

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE AT 157.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SEES FY 2017 EBITDA AT 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ESTIMATED Q2 REVENUE AT 38.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ESTIMATED Q2 EBITDA AT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS