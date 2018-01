BRIEF-Arvinas announces research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Arvinas LLC:

* ARVINAS ANNOUNCES RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER INC. FOR THE DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF PROTEIN DEGRADATION DRUG CANDIDATES

* ARVINAS SAYS MAY RECEIVE UP TO $830 MILLION IN UPFRONT AND POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENTS UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF SPECIFIED MILESTONES​

* ‍CO MAY BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON GLOBAL PRODUCT SALES ON ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION​