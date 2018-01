Jan 12 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* APPOINTS NORTH AMERICAN CEO AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

* APPOINTMENT OF DAVE JOHNSON AS CEO NORTH AMERICA, COMMENCING 23 JANUARY 2018

* APPOINTS JOHN HEFFERNAN AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER, COMMENCING 28 FEBRUARY 2018