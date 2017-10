Sept 25 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG:

* HAS AGREED NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM AND REVOLVING SENIOR UNSECURED BANK FACILITIES IN THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF €1.8BN

* NEW FINANCING WAS UTILISED ON 22 SEPTEMBER 2017 TO REPAY IN FULL REVOLVING CREDIT AND TERM LOAN FACILITIES PUT IN PLACE LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)