Feb 28 (Reuters) - EKSPRESS GRUPP AS:

* AS EKSPRESS GRUPP: CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND 12-MONTHS OF 2017

* SAYS EBITDA WAS 21% LOWER THAN LAST YEAR‘S LEVEL, TOTALLING EUR 6.7 MILLION

* SAYS ‍2017, GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASED BY 1 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR AND TOTALLED EUR 63.7 MILLION​

* SAYSFY 2017 NET PROFIT TOTALLED EUR 3.1 MILLION

* SAYS ‍TO PAY DIVIDENDS FOR 2017 SEVEN EURO CENTS PER SHARE IN TOTAL AMOUNT EUR 2.1 MILLION​