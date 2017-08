June 30 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH U.S. SASSUOLO CALCIO FOR PERMANENT ACQUISITION OF LORENZO PELLEGRINI FOR EUR 10 MILLION

* LORENZO PELLEGRINI HAS BEEN AWARDED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT UNTIL JUNE 30, 2022 Source text: reut.rs/2urLViv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)