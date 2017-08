July 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Asahi Glass likely lifted consolidated operating profit 25% on the year to around 50 billion Yen ($442 million) for the January-June half - Nikkei‍​

* ‍asahi Glass' sales are seen rising 6 percent to 660 billion yen for January-June half - Nikkei​

* For fiscal 2017, Asahi Glass forecasts a 9% increase in operating profit to 105 billion Yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2uusSox) Further company coverage: