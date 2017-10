BRIEF-Asanko Gold acquires Miradani Gold Project

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc

* Asanko Gold acquires large, highly prospective Miradani Gold Project, adjacent to Asanko Gold Mine

* Asanko Gold - ‍acquisition costs of Miradani Project, which bear standard Government of Ghana royalty interests, are not disclosed and are not material​

* Asanko Gold Inc - ‍acquired ownership of Miradani Mining Lease in Ghana, West Africa from AngloGold Ashanti​

* Asanko Gold Inc - ‍drilling program on Miradani, Central and Tontokrom to commence in Q4 2017​