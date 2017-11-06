BRIEF-Asatsu-DK says WPP group files petition for arbitration against co

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Asatsu-DK Inc

* Says WPP 2008 Limited, WPP 2005 Limited, WPP International Holding B.V. (petitioners) have filed a petition for arbitration against the co

* Says petitioners alleged that co’s termination of business alliance agreement is invalid, the agreement between the co and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc regarding derivative transactions for the share price of WPP shares on October 2, 2017 is in breach of the SPA, and they have the right to continue to hold co’s shares held by WPP

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AKiy9N

