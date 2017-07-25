FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Q2 total revenue $1.6 billion
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Q2 total revenue $1.6 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - second quarter EPS from continuing operations of $1.52 per diluted share

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - Q2 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.58 per diluted share

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - total revenue for the second quarter remained flat at $1.6 billion compared to the prior year period

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - Q2 total revenue on a same-store basis was up 2 percent from the prior year period

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc qtrly total used vehicles revenue up 2 percent to $479.2 million

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - qtrly new vehicles revenue $882.9 million versus $897 million a year ago

* Asbury Automotive Group - "despite market pressures, we believe we can deliver low to mid-single digit EPS growth in the back half of the year" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tGb7WC) Further company coverage:

