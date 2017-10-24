FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group reported net income for third quarter of $1.48 per share
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group reported net income for third quarter of $1.48 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Asbury Automotive Group Inc

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - reported net income for third quarter 2017 of $1.48 per diluted share - SEC filing‍​

* Asbury Automotive Group - believe net impact of hurricanes was a reduction in earnings of at least $0.10 per diluted share in the qtr‍​

* Asbury Automotive Group - CEO transition announced in August resulted in an accounting charge of $0.05 per diluted share in quarter

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc qtrly new vehicle revenue $881.6 million, down 6 pct‍​

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - qtrly total revenue $1.60 billion versus $1.68 billion ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - did not adjust qtrly earnings for impact of the hurricanes, CEO transition‍​

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc qtrly total used vehicle revenue $455.6 million, down 4 percent

* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - qtrly total revenue on same store basis $1.55 billion versus $1.61 billion ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zMk7sI) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.