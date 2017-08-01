FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascena Retail: Gary Muto appointed president and CEO of Ascena Brands​
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 1, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Ascena Retail: Gary Muto appointed president and CEO of Ascena Brands​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - ‍Gary Muto has been appointed to newly created position of president and CEO of Ascena Brands​

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - ‍has consolidated its executive leadership structure​

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - expect to deliver $250 to $300 million in cost savings through fiscal 2019

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - ‍Brian Lynch has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Ascena Retail Group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

