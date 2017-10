BRIEF-Ascendant Resources announces qtrly basic loss per share $0.15

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc

* Ascendant Resources announces first month of positive adjusted EBITDA since acquiring the El Mochito Mine and reports second quarter financial results

* ‍Concentrate sales revenue of $9.9 million in Q2, up 25.5% from Q1 2017​

* ‍Quarterly milled tonnes increased 7% to 1,733 tpd, up from 1,619 tpd in Q1 2017​

* Ascendant Resources Inc - Qtrly basic loss per share $0.15

* ‍quarterly payable zinc equivalent production increased 12% to 13.1 million lbs on previous quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: