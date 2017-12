BRIEF-Ascendant Resources Announces Record Tonnes Mined From Its El Mochito Mine

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ascendant Resources Inc:

* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RECORD TONNES MINED AND ITS FIFTH CONSECUTIVE MONTH OF POSITIVE EBITDA FROM ITS EL MOCHITO MINE

* AT EL MOCHITO MINE, HOISTED ORE FOR MONTH OF NOVEMBER WAS 67,690 TONNES, 8 PCT ABOVE 62,595 TONNES HOISTED IN OCTOBER

* AT EL MOCHITO MINE, MILLED PRODUCTION FOR NOV WAS 64,327 TONNES OF ORE, CONSISTENT WITH OCT‘S PRODUCTION LEVEL OF 64,449 TONNES OF ORE

* MANAGEMENT REMAINS “CONFIDENT” IN ACHIEVING A “STRONG” MONTH OF MILLED PRODUCTION IN DECEMBER AT EL MOCHITO MINE

* EXPECTS TO EXIT 2017 WITH POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: