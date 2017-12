Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust :

* SIGNS DEAL ‍WITH AXXEL MARKETING PTE LTD ON 22 DEC 2017 FOR SALE OF NO. 84 GENTING LANE FOR S$16.68 MILLION​

* ‍PROPOSED DIVESTMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL EFFECT ON CO'S DPU FOR FY ENDING 31 MARCH 2018​