Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

* Ascendas REIT divests no. 13 international business park

* Proposed sale price of S$24.8 million is 24.0% higher than original purchase price of S$20.0 million

* Proposed divestment is not expected to have material effect on ascendas reit's distribution per unit for fy17/18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: