Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF 100% OF KYRON LABORATORIES PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* DEAL ‍FOR A CONSIDERATION OF R396.4 MILLION UPFRONT PLUS A PERFORMANCE-BASED DEFERRED PORTION FROM NIXSIM PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION IS LIMITED TO A MAXIMUM OF R450 MILLION​